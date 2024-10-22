The Avengers Movies Cost Hundreds Of Millions To Make. Why Zoe Saldaña Admits If She Could She'd Still Shoot Gamora's Scenes Over

Zoe Saldaña is the queen of the movie franchise. From the Guardians of the Galaxy to Avatar to Star Trek, her roles have made her one of the highest-grossing box office actresses in history. Despite her success, Saldaña now says that she wishes she could go back and do some of his biggest roles over again because she thinks she could do better.

Saldaña has made a lot of sequels in her time and while the Gamora actress says she never “phoned it in” she does admit to Variety to being “cavalier” in her approach to the movies at some point. As such, she says now wishes she could go back and play a couple of those roles including her Guardians of the Galaxy character, over again. She explained…

I wish I could go back and do a better job for Gamora [in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies] and Uhura [in Star Trek]. But I guess I just … I think I did enough, but I could have done more. That’s just how I am.

It sounds like being part of these massive movies that cost hundreds of millions to produce, Saldaña simply lost some of her passion for the films, and now looking back she feels like she didn’t do enough in the roles. While the movies might be huge and her part might be smaller, she still feels it would be worth it to do it all again if she could.

Gamora became a key character not just in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies but also in the MCU’s Infinity Saga as a whole, So getting the character right the first time was key. I think most would probably agree with the actress that she did enough. I'm a huge Guardians of the Galaxy fan but I can't complain. But then again, who wouldn’t want to take another shot at a role like Gamora, one that will likely continue to be watched for decades to come, if you thought you could do it even just a little bit better?

Zoe Saldaña’s time as Gamora would appear to be over and it’s unclear if she’ll ever play Uhura in a Star Trek movie again. There have been multiple attempts to bring a Star Trek 4 to life but right now it seems the focus is on launching a new Star Trek franchise rather than continuing the previous one.. If it ever does happen, she can potentially approach the role in a fresh way and perhaps give it the “more” that she now wishes she had done previously.

With this fresh perspective on her own career, Saldaña will be able to be less “cavalier” with her other major franchise role, Neytiri in the Avatar movies. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for release in 2025 and two more Avatar films are planned after that.