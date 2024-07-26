Wicked's Jon M. Chu Opens Up About Growing 9 Million Tulips, Moving A 16-Ton Train And Building The Movie's Remarkable Sets

In a Hollywood landscape where it feels like most blockbuster movies are all blue screen and not enough brick and mortar, Jon M. Chu is taking the practical approach to his Wicked movies . The director, who previously helmed film versions of Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, recently spoke about what actually went into bringing Oz to life on its UK set, and he’s “tired just typing” about it.

Ahead of Wicked’s release, there’s been a lot of focus on the musical adaptation’s cast led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and the rendition of the songs, such as with the latest trailer featuring Grande’s “Popular”. But what about how Oz was created behind the scenes? Check out what Chu has to say about the production:

9 million tulips, a 16 ton moving Train, Munchkinland, Emerald City, Shiz University with a lake entrance, a working giant Wizard head… we had to build these things for real. That’s beside incredible costumes, hair, make up, stunts and of course singing and choreography. Add on… pic.twitter.com/mz15dEoQVpJuly 24, 2024

In a new X (formerly known as Twitter) post that includes a new featurette for the movie, Jon M. Chu had the chance to share all the little details (and very big details) that make up Wicked. As the director communicates here, a lot of physical man power went into making Oz a reality to make sure the movie wasn’t simply another CGI-fest.

For one, Oz was actually “built” through tons of set building by the production crew so that the cast could play against a tangible set. Not every one of the 2024 movies you’ll see this year put that much effort into its production design, I can tell you that. It’s a badge of pride Chu can wear as fans anticipate the movie in coming months, and perhaps it might have audiences appreciating each frame of the movie more.

The video feels somewhat reminiscent of the way Greta Gerwig and her production team promoted Barbie last summer by sharing that Barbieland was so tangible that “there wasn’t enough pink paint” to go around. In the instance of Wicked, Chu actually grew nine million tulips for the production and had a 16-ton moving train built so Glinda and Elphaba could really look like they were heading off to the Emerald City. Wild, right?

Back in April, when CinemaBlend attended CinemaCon, Jon M. Chu spoke to his vision for Wicked , with similar gravitas about how he chose to shoot it. At the time, he said:

I knew what this movie could be. What does it feel like to be in Oz, to be in the dirt and feel it within your fingertips? The most wondrous places on the biggest screen, that's exciting. You can't do it on the stage.

It sounds like Wicked will definitely be a cinematic experience when it comes out this fall. Part One hits theaters on November 22 and the second installment will come out about a year later on November 26, 2025.