Will Ferrell Got Real About The First Time He Put On His Buddy The Elf Costume: ‘What Was I Thinking’

Over 20 years later, Elf is still celebrated as one of the best Christmas movies of all time . You could also say it’s one of Will Ferrell’s funniest movies , playing a man who was raised by elves in the North Pole, only to venture into New York City for the first time to meet his birth father. But hen the SNL alum first put on Buddy the Elf’s costume, his first thought was “What was I thinking?”

After seven years on SNL, Will Ferrell established his status as a comedic leading man with the frat comedy Old School. But when his next project followed the holiday flick Elf, the Superstar actor got real on IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson about not knowing what to think the first time he put on the Buddy the Elf costume:

Will Ferrell: Looking in the mirror, dressed as Buddy the Elf in my yellow tights going…

Looking in the mirror, dressed as Buddy the Elf in my yellow tights going… Michelle Obama : What was I thinking?

: What was I thinking? Will Ferrell: Literally, ‘Buddy, this could be it. This could be the end, right here. This is either a home run or a complete strikeout.’ And people are gonna be like, ‘What happened to the guy on SNL? He’s pretty funny.’ So, I had no idea that we had lightning in a bottle. But we did.

Imagine what a trip that must have been for Ferrell to see a grown man in the mirror wearing a pointed green-and-yellow hat and yellow tights. I can understand where the American comedian was coming from, with fears that a movie where you see an adult man playing a live-action elf can either bomb or be praised by audiences.

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Fortunately, the Jon Favreau movie ended up being considered a favorite among 2000s movies , with channels like TBS, AMC, and TNT running marathons of the Christmas classic each holiday season. What also convinced the Kicking and Screaming actor that Elf would be a winner was when he previously said frat boys from USC praised the holiday comedy in its second screening. How can you not love it?

On Michelle Obama’s podcast, Ferrell also explained that what helped him best ease into Elf was finding ways to make the character so human and entertaining for audiences. He described wanting to emphasize Buddy’s naivety and wonderment at going to New York City, like his excitement at seeing a cafe’s sign of “The World’s Best Cup of Coffee.”

Another fun fact about Elf was that the Anchorman actor improvised a lot of his lines, which helped make the jolly character authentic. One example is when he interrogated Santa at the mall. Ferrell was truly born to play the role of Buddy the Elf, with his performance all the more enjoyable each and every rewatch.