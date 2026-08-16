I Always Forget Kaley Cuoco And Lacey Chabert Are Real-Life Besties. Then, Her Baby Shower Pics Dropped

It’s always fun to see which celebrities gravitate toward each other in Hollywood, and while many duos like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are well-known and work together often, some friendships fly under the radar a little more. Maybe that’s why I tend to forget that Kaley Cuoco and Lacey Chabert are real-life BFFs. I was reminded of that again when the Hallmark queen dropped photos celebrating at The Big Bang Theory star’s baby shower, as Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey are expecting their second child.

Both Kaley Cuoco and Lacey Chabert have been in the acting business since they were young, so it makes sense that their shared experience would lead to them being close. It’s a relationship that has seen them find marriage and motherhood, and you can definitely feel the comfort that years of friendship has formed in the selfie that the Mean Girls alum shared to her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert's Instagram Stories)

Lacey Chabert and Kaley Cuoco even seem to share the same style, both donning red floral dresses for the occasion and accessorizing with gold necklaces.

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Others who showed up to celebrate Cuoco’s baby bump included her sister, Bri (who is one of several celeb family members who competed on The Voice), Cuoco’s 8 Simple Rules sister, Amy Davidson, Ashley Jones, who appeared in The Wedding Ringer with Cuoco, and actress Kimberly J. Brown.

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco's Instagram Stories)

Kimberly J. Brown is a longtime friend of Lacey Chabert — the Party of Five alum even threw a bridal shower for Brown when she married her Halloweentown co-star, Daniel Kountz. The couple then joined Chabert on Hallmark in last year’s Haul Out the Halloween. Although never working alongside Kaley Cuoco, Brown’s connection to the family seems to go way back.

That’s also the case for Lacey Chabert and Kaley Cuoco, whose friendship dates at least back to 2005 when they both provided voices for the Bratz series (which is one Cuoco performance you may have forgotten about) and several movies.

Since then they’ve celebrated each other’s personal milestones like 40th birthday celebrations and marriages, with Kaley Cuoco throwing Lacey Chabert a bridal shower ahead of her 2014 wedding to David Nehdar.

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They’ve also supported each other’s careers, as Lacey Chabert voiced Supergirl on an episode of Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn (which is pretty much the exact opposite of anything Chabert’s done for Hallmark), and Cuoco pitched in for one of Chabert’s projects on the Hallmark+ series Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.

Knowing that Cuoco is such a huge Disneyphile, I can’t help but hope Chabert invited her for a girls weekend when she lived at Disney World for a month to film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which will hit the Hallmark movie schedule later this year.

Either way, I hope we continue to see these friends show up for each other, through these milestones for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s relationship and beyond.