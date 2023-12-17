Glen Powell Dressed Up As Buddy The Elf While Sydney Sweeney Rocked Another Stunning Red Dress, And Now I Need Them To Make Elf 2

The Anyone But You press tour is heating up, and it’s enough to melt away the winter blues. The sizzling new rom-com stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who have been showcasing their electric chemistry as they promote their romantic flick. They are certainly taking advantage of the holiday season with their looks as well, as the duo recently snapped a picture together while wearing some festive looks. Sweeney was perfectly styled in yet another iconic red dress, but Powell stole the show in his adorable “Buddy the Elf “costume that has me wishing for an Elf sequel starring these two.

Romance rumors about the rom-com stars may have been debunked , but the superstar duo isn’t holding back when lovingly promoting their film together this holiday season. Sydney Sweeney recently posted an Instagram carousel that featured her and Glen Powell spreading some Christmas cheer while sitting on Santa’s lap. The photo is adorable, and the co-stars look perfect together as they posed for a picture wearing their holiday attire. Sweeney was ravishing in red, and Powell went down the comedic route with his Will-Ferrell-esque attire. You can see the photo below:

I’m absolutely obsessed with the actress’ latest fit. The Euphoria star always looks fantastic, but there is something about red that makes her appear truly eye-catching. The red bow of this particular ensemble is very classy while also appealing to her sexy aesthetic. The white heels are to die for as well and makes it seem like she was just walking around the snow in the North Pole. All in all, this is just another gorgeous crimson look she’s rocked this December. The White Lotus actress recently wore an old-Hollywood style red dress while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and this most recent look just further proves that red is really her color this Christmas.

It’s hard to outshine the actress, her leading man comes pretty close with his Elf costume. There is definitely some context for the look, as the Top Gun: Maverick actor recently revealed to Access Hollywood that he and his family dressed as Buddy the Elf and ran around Central Park together. They also participated in other Elf-like antics in New York City, which must've been crazy for any New Yorkers who were in the crossfire of this ridiculous family adventure. Powell must’ve really liked the costume, as he kept it on as he took Christmas pictures with his glamorous co-star

The goofy contrast of Glen Powell’s look and Sydney Sweeney’s seems to tease their dynamic in their upcoming movie perfectly. The duo participate in a classic enemies-to-lovers romance movie , where they pretend to be a couple at an Australian wedding despite their relationship previously being soured by a bad date. The trailers for Anyone but You tease a fun romp with a lot of spicy moments for fans of the two actors. While I can’t wait to see them opposite each other in their latest film, these holiday looks make me want to see them star in an Elf sequel. I’ve been dying for a follow-up to the Christmas classic, and this duo would be perfect for a sequel or reboot if Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel aren’t game. Obviously, Powell even has his costume ready.