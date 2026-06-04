That Time Jon Favreau Was On Seinfeld And Kept Getting Asked One Ridiculous Question

Jon Favreau has had a pretty illustrious career since breaking into the entertainment industry in the ‘80s, acting, directing, writing, and producing numerous projects over the years. Between Elf, the MCU, and his first big-screen Star Wars project The Mandalorian and Grogu, Favreau has done quite a lot, but he wasn’t always so well-known. In fact, one of his earliest acting credits was on Seinfeld in the early ‘90s, and he kept getting asked one pretty ridiculous question.

Long before bringing Baby Yoda to the 2026 movies schedule, however, Favreau made his television debut in the 1994 Season 5 episode “The Fire,” portraying Eric the Clown, a birthday party entertainer who ends up getting into an argument with George (Jason Alexander). The role was brought up during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes that Favreau was doing for The Mandalorian and Grogu. He admitted that while it was a high point in his career and he had so much fun, there was one glaring problem:

The only problem was I was an actor, in cast, and people would ask me – and I had to, you know, when you do dress rehearsal, you dress like that. They would say, ‘So are you actually a clown?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m an actor.’ Everybody thought I was a clown that they hired to do the part. I’m like, ‘No, I’m an actor dressed as a clown.’

Considering Favreau was in full-on clown makeup, complete with the wardrobe, hair, and red, round nose, it’s not surprising that people thought he was actually a clown. It just makes his guest appearance all the more hilarious. Plus, it just shows how great an actor he was, even back then, to make people believe he was truly a clown.

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Of course, that misconception was almost definitely because of the colorful get-up, but regardless, it’s pretty funny and ridiculous finding out that people thought he was a clown.

(Image credit: NBC)

Even with the clown mix-up, Favreau reflected on how great it was to be on Seinfeld during its peak and see the creative process up close. His scene was definitely memorable, and not just because of the clown outfit. It may have been 30 years since his episode aired, but it’s clear that it will always hold a big place in his heart. That and his convincing clown skills.

Meanwhile, Favreau is one of many actors you’ve forgotten were on Seinfeld. The beloved sitcom ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998 and is often regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time. Other actors who appeared on the series include Sarah Silverman, Bob Odenkirk, Daniel Dae Kim, Mariska Hargitay, Jennifer Coolidge, Courteney Cox, Debra Jo Rupp, and Maggie Wheeler, among others. Some appeared very briefly, while others had a bit of a more prominent role, but all were memorable when you go back and rewatch.

It can be assumed that Favreau doesn’t get mistaken like he did when he was on Seinfeld anymore, thanks to all the roles and projects he’s done. But at least he has a fun story to tell about Seinfeld, no matter how ridiculous it may be. And he does seem to have a job to fall back on if acting doesn’t work out. Seinfeld is one of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix, so fans can check out his episode and the rest of the series now.