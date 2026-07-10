Will Ferrell Had An A+ Response To His Sons Calling His SKIMS Campaign 'Super Sexy'

After Will Ferrell joined the ranks of celebrities like Usher, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter to do a SKIMS ad, of course, his kids reacted. Yep, the comedian’s sons had some words about their father’s campaign that featured him in his tighty-whities, and those words include “super sexy.” Now, Will has responded to his kids’ remarks in an A+ way.

So, Will Ferrell’s SKIMS campaign was also promoting his show on Netflix’s 2026 schedule , The Hawk. Therefore, along with the underwear, he’s also rocking a “Hawk” visor and a necklace that screams early 2000s. It’s quite the look, and the ad itself is hilarious. So, it feels fitting that his sons, Magnus and Mattias Ferrell, who are 22 and 19, respectively, also leaned into all of that, as they told ET :

Magnus : Super sexy.

: Super sexy. Mattias : Zero notes.

: Zero notes. Magnus : Sexiest Man Alive, GQ.

: Sexiest Man Alive, GQ. Mattias: He's got a great body. We thought he did a great job with that.

Considering how much the Ferrell family loves a bit, this reaction makes a lot of sense. I mean, Will literally showed up at his son’s frat and DJ’d for a bit, and he’s done several bits at sporting events, such as dressing up as a sad Buddy the Elf at a hockey game . He knows how to commit to a bit, and his family clearly supports him in this endeavor.

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Of course, this whole situation got even funnier when the journalist asked Will about his kids’ reactions to his SKIMS ad. After he learned that they approved of it and thought it was “sexy,” he said:

Well...they're right. I mean, that’s the right answer.

Now, if you’d like to see if Magnus and Mattias’ assessment of their dad’s ad is “right,” you can take a look at the campaign below: