Will Ferrell's Kid Had An NBA-Related ‘Second Rise’ Analogy About His Career, And Kids Are So Brutal

Will Ferrell is a comedy icon, having put his stamp on the artform in various ways. When it comes to the realm of film, Ferrell’s best movies represent some of the funniest flicks that American cinema has to offer. Like many stars, though, the SNL veteran has had both hits and misses. He most recently found success with the 2025 movie release You’re Cordially Invited (which is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription). With that, Ferrell’s son compared his career to that of an NBA player in a cool (and somewhat back-handed) way.

Actors have to deal with critics all the time, and I’m not just talking about the ones who write for publications. They can also receive feedback from both family and friends and, in some cases, those closest to them can be the most critical. Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon recently participated in a joint interview, during which they discussed their kids’ reactions to their work. Witherspoon revealed that her three kiddos are indifferent to her filmography, while Ferrell revealed the sports-centric way one of his three boys summed up his career:

One of my boys said, 'Dad, You're like a player in the NBA who's had, like, a really nice career, and it's kind of leveled out a little bit, but now you're having, like, a second rise to your career.' So, I guess I was out of the game for a long time. Now I'm back.

So, as the actor humorously recalled to E! News, his son believes he experienced a bit of a lull in his career as of late. That doesn’t seem to hurt the funnyman’s feelings, but that’s still a humorously sharp comment. Leave it to kids to be brutal, but I suppose you have to admire the sheer amount of honesty there. Plus, it’s easy to get the impression that the younger Ferrell wasn’t trying to be mean-spirited towards his papa.

More on Will Ferrell (Image credit: Prime Video) After Having A Blast With You're Cordially Invited, I Want To Talk About An Underrated Will Ferrell Movie That I Rewatched Right After

What’s more is that throughout the history of the NBA, there have been plenty of incredible stories involving players bouncing back after one situation or another. One that comes to mind is that of now-retired shooting guard Shaun Livingston. He suffered a horrific knee injury during a game in 2007 while he was a player for the Los Angeles Clippers, and he even faced the possibility of having his leg amputated. Despite that and some further injuries early on, Livingston enjoyed a 15-year career and, by the time he retired in 2019, he’d won four championships with the Golden State Warriors.

As for Will Ferrell, he’s seen several successes in recent years, including the box office behemoths that were Barbie and Despicable Me 4. In 2024, he also marked the release of his critically acclaimed documentary film Will & Harper, which is available to Netflix subscription holders. You’re Cordially Invited also hit No. 1 worldwide on Prime Video, with Reese Witherspoon celebrating on Instagram after sending sweet messages to fans who checked it out.

So I’d say that you can chalk this one up in the win column for Will Ferrell. What I appreciate about the star is not only his talent but his commitment to only joining productions that he’s passionate about. (That’s a major reason why an Elf sequel didn’t happen.) I’d say the Semi-Pro star is definitely back in the game and, if the NBA analogy from his kid holds up, I might even find himself in more proverbial halls of fame.