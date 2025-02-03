The Sweet Ways Reese Witherspoon Personally Responded To Fans Who Watched You’re Cordially Invited During Its Debut Weekend

Ahead of Reese Witherspoon’s return on The Morning Show Season 4, the fan-favorite actress is making the jump back to the realm of romantic comedies. She’s done so by way of the new film You’re Cordially Invited, which recently debuted amid the 2025 movie schedule. The film, which is available to anyone with a Prime Video subscription, has seemingly been stirring up positive buzz, and audiences have been tuning in. Witherspoon has evidently taken notice of that and took some time to reach out to the fans.

Several fans took to social media to share their thoughts on You’re Cordially Invited, and their thoughts on the flick amid its debut weekend on one of the best streaming services. Once Reese Witherspoon spotted the reactions, she took to her Instagram story to share some lovely responses. One of those viewers shared a post captioned “Just finished…” along with a laughing avatar. You can see how the actress responded to that sentiment below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I’d imagine that it’s a good feeling when people watch your work and appreciate the effort that’s been put in. Comedy, in particular, seems to be quite challenging, and only a select group of actors have the ability to pull it off. I’d certainly say the Legally Blonde icon is one of those performers. She eventually saw a post in which someone said they and others “cry laughed” while watching her latest film, which they viewed as a well-needed “palette cleanser.” Check out how the actress responded:

(Image credit: Instagram)

You’re Cordially Invited centers around two people, Jim (Will Ferrell) and Margot (Reese Witherspoon), with the former planning a wedding for his daughter and the latter making similar arrangements for her sister. Those plans hit a serious snag when their venue of choosing double-books the weddings and, with that, chaos and hilarity ensue. Another fan found the film to be “cute & funny,” leading Witherspoon to respond in the following way:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Having seen the film myself, I can certainly say it’s definitely worth a watch. The Nicolas Stoller-helmed flick is well-written and features a game cast, which also includes the likes of Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner and Jack McBrayer. The main characters also don’t feel like caricatures but fully formed people with flaws and reasonable desires. Aside from the humor, though, there’s a genuine sense of heart at the core of the story. All in all, by the time the credits started rolling, I just wished I could’ve watched this in a theater.

While it takes an entire team to make a film like this happen, I have to give a lot of credit to Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell for helping to spearhead what I’d say is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Ferrell was excited to reunite with Witherspoon over two decades after her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. As the Elf star put it, they’re the “pairing that you didn’t know you needed to see.” I know I didn’t expect to see Witherspoon and Ferrell share a dance video (which is funny) amid their promotion of the film.

The two lead actors put a lot into the film but, of course, they were smart about how they proceeded amid production. For instance, they opted not to accept someone’s offer of a real alligator for one of the movie’s most outrageous scenes. It would seem that the Talladega Nights lead wasn’t so keen on handling a real gator, and I can totally understand that.

What I can also understand is why fans have such positive thoughts to share about this film. Reese Witherspoon and co. should be quite proud, and it’s quite sweet of her to respond to the messages. Regardless of whether the film is eventually honored amongst the best rom-coms of all time, it’s clear that it’s striking a chord.