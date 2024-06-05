Will Smith Shared An Awesome BTS Clip From Gun Fight Sequence In Bad Boys 4, And I’ll Never Look At Scenes Like This The Same Way Again

Crafting a massive blockbuster is no small feat, as the filmmakers go to pain-staking lengths to pull off wild stunts and action sequences. Unfortunately, we don’t always get to see the hard work that’s done on those fronts. But, thanks to stars like Will Smith, we occasionally get peeks behind the curtain, so to speak. The fan-favorite star has been sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die , and he just dropped another one. The snippet depicts a gun fight being filmed and, after seeing it, I don’t think I’ll ever look at such a massive big-screen sequence the same way again.

Will Smith shared this latest piece of footage on his Instagram account, and it shows the star – while in character as Mike Lowrey – acting in a scene. Once you watch the clip, what will probably stand out to you is the fact that the A-lister is wearing a harness of sorts that has a camera attached to it. Not only that, but the same piece of equipment also holds his prop gun and is able to rotate as Smith moves the weapon. Honestly, you just have to see all of this clip for yourself, which also includes a camera feed that shows what the directors are seeing on the monitors:

I’ve seen more than a few great action sequences in my time and, at times, I’ve certainly wondered how they were pulled off from a filmmaking standpoint. This particular video is incredibly enlightening and conveys the complexities of such a scene production-wise. Some may also be excited by the Oscar winner’s caption, which seems to suggest that viewers don’t know what they’re getting into with this one. I was already excited to see what this fourth installment has in store but, now, I’m just downright pumped.

As mentioned, this isn’t the only BTS tidbit that Will Smith has shared. He also recently shared another post that highlights the technical aspects of filming. For example, the clip below gives the sense of how a drone was utilized for one specific action sequence:

Based on the Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer , it’s been clear that directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are going all out for this latest chapter in the blockbuster franchise. It sees Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) going on the run after being implicated in a false conspiracy involving their late boss, Captain Conrad (Joe Pantoliano). With that, the humorous duo must evade the authorities, and they ultimately receive help from Mike’s illegitimate son, Armando (Jacob Scipio).

Spectacle is definitely a key element of this film saga but, as Will Smith has also mentioned, it’s “important” that the movie have an emotional base. For years, at the core of these stories has been the brother-like relationship between Mike and Marcus. And, now that the two find themselves with their backs against the wall, that bond will be more important than ever.

Of course, don’t fret, because there’s still going to be plenty of action, and that one gun fight sequence alone looks insane. I’m certainly ready to see Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and their cohorts back in action. And you can also bet that when I finally see the finished fight, I’ll be thinking about the awesome camera work that made it possible.

