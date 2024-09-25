Will Sonic The Hedgehog 3 End The Franchise? Here’s The Latest

While films based off of video games have historically stuggling in theaters, there's been some success in recent years. Case in point: Sonic the Hedgehog, which is considered one of the best video game movies ever. A full blown franchise is in effect (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and the third movie will be here before we know it. But will Sonic 3 end the franchise? Here’s the latest from a producer.

What we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is limited, but that should change as we get close to its December release date. Fans are eager to be introduced to Shadow The Hedgehog, but how long will the property stay running? Producer Toby Ascher spoke at the Sonic Central presentation (via ComicBook) about this, saying:

There's such a rich universe of stories. I don't see us slowing down at all

Well, there you have it. Looks like moviegoers shouldn't expect Sonic's adventures on the big screen to end after the forthcoming threequel. Instead it seems like Paramount is happy to keep mining the video game lore for more stories. For the Sonic 3 movie, the inspiration is going to be fan favorite game Sonic Adventure 2. And there are a ton of beloved characters who haven't been introduced just yet.

By methodically introducing characters from the video games, Paramount has definitely ensured that the Sonic franchise can keep going for the forseable future. The trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 revealed Shadow in action, voiced by Keanu Reeves. As a reminder, you can check that out below:

Shadow is the first iconic video game villain to appear in the franchise of Jim Carrey's Robotnik, so this is definitely a thrilling time for longtime fans of the games. And it should be interesting to see how his dark backstory is adapted for film... and if the movie will kill a child character in the process.

Aside from the three Sonic movies, the franchise also grew with the Knuckles TV show. So Paramount is seemingly all-in on the ongoing franchise. As such, the hardcore fandom is likely going to keep their collective fingers crosse that certain other iconic characters end up joining the fun opposite James Marsden and company.

There are a number of classic Sonic characters that fans would like to see pop in for a future movie or streaming show. Some great choices to join the fray include the villainous Metal Sonic, as well as heroes such as Amy the hedgehog, Cream the rabbit, and Rogue the Bat. I'm particularly interested in seeing the latter's story adapted for film, as she's usually a spy posing as a villain.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters on December 20th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.