Where Do Things Stand With Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron? The Writer Weighs In On The Star Wars Movie

When it comes to upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, the future is more unknown than ever. Last month, Kathleen Kennedy stepped down from her role as Lucasfilm president, and Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan stepped in as co-presidents. But could the change in the air mean Rogue Squadron is back on the table?

Following the end of the Star Wars sequel trilogy in late 2019, Lucasfilm announced a movie called Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The movie was then reportedly put on hold due to “creative differences” about a year later. Under the new leadership, is it a priority again? Here’s what Rogue Squadron screenwriter Matthew Robinson had to say:

I had a great time writing it. Patty Jenkins is one of my favorite artists in the world. I think she's absolutely brilliant. We had a great time working together. I don't currently know what Lucasfilm wants to do with it. They're in a pretty big state of flux at the moment, after Kathleen [Kennedy] leaving, and who knows what the future holds for them theatrically.

Robinson (of The Invention of Lying, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Love and Monsters) penned the script for Rogue Squadron before ultimately moving on to his latest movie, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. During an interview with Polygon, he shared not knowing about the state of Rogue Squadron, especially after the big transitions currently happening at Lucasfilm. He also had this to say:

It was a great thrill to write that, and especially to work with Patty, who made it a very personal story. It was very much a movie about fighter pilots. Her father was a fighter pilot. It was very personal to her, and we were trying to tell a really great personal story about fighter pilots and Rogue Squadron pilots in the Star Wars universe. I think we did a great job with it, and I really hope one day we get to see a version of that.

Now, back in 2024, Patty Jenkins said she was working on the script again (via Variety) following her plans for Wonder Woman 3 falling apart due to DC’s own changing of the guard with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the helm. That being said, we haven’t heard much else about it since then.

Currently, Lucasfilm is getting ready to release its first big-screen Star Wars movie since 2019 with The Mandalorian and Grogu among 2026 movie releases before the Ryan Gosling-led original Star Wars: Starfighter comes out the following summer. There’s also a movie led by Daisy Ridley’s Rey that has been announced, but it has not yet entered production.

Outside of that, there’s been a lot of talk about various directors who are working on a Star Wars movie (like Taika Waititi, Simon Kinberg and James Mangold) in this new and mysterious upcoming era for the franchise, but we’ve yet to have more concrete announcements. Matthew Robinson’s comments make us more curious about what the Rogue Squadron script is all about and if it’ll ever see the light of day.

You can check out Matthew Robinson’s new movie Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die in theaters on February 13, and the next Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22.