How A Wimbledon Sighting With Daniel Craig Led To A Big Change In The James Bond Odds

No one ever truly knows what will trigger the next shift in betting odds for the lead in the James Bond movies . Pretty much any event can make or break an actor’s chances to become the next 007, and now Wimbledon can be added to the list of potential pivot points. That’s thanks to the fact that long-time hopeful James Norton was spotted hanging out with none other than Daniel Craig at the huge tennis event this past weekend.

That news alone was enough for betting firm Ladbrokes to report a change in the Happy Valley actor’s fortunes. Previously, Norton was at 4/1 odds; but according to the latest numbers, here’s what the potential playing field now looks like:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 11/4

James Norton - 3/1

Henry Cavill / Rege-Jean Page - 4/1

Tom Hardy - 7/1

Paapa Essiedu - 8/1

Jack Lowden - 12/1

Callum Turner / Richard Madden - 14/1

Idris Elba / Sope Dirisu / Jonathan Bailey - 20/1

Dan Stevens / Chiwetel Ejiofor - 40/1

Admittedly, this isn’t exactly a smoking gun, like that time people saw Tobey Maguire allegedly leaving a costume fitting for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But at the same time, those stories about Daniel Craig consulting Pierce Brosnan for advice in the early days of his tenure as Commander Bond are probably ringing in people’s ears about now.

Sadly for James Norton, it wasn’t enough to put him at the head of the pack. For those of you who thought that Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been bested in the James Bond betting odds, that just isn’t true. The man who was previously rumored to have been practically cast as 007 is still very much at the top of the leaderboard, with previous favorites Henry Cavill and Regé-Jean Page sitting firmly in a tied third place.

(Image credit: BBC)

And yet, just as James Norton’s chances have improved, there’s still a firm reminder of why betting odds aren’t exactly forever. Despite Idris Elba dropping out of the 007 competition, he’s still favored by some as a 20/1 candidate to slip on this legendary tuxedo. Much like any market of speculation, it’s the public’s opinions and feelings driving these numbers.

Rarely is anyone ever tipped off to the point where they can skew the odds with one bet, and as such, this should all be taken with a grain of salt. But could James Norton be secretly testing for Bond, James Bond? Anything’s possible, especially with the recent revelation of Rebel Wilson’s surprise James Bond screen test .