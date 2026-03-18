Should Horror Fans (Like Me) Be Worried After Sinners' And Weapons' Wins At The Oscars?

The 98th Academy Awards are in the books, and it was a big night for new horror movies. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, though not what I expected, picked up wins for costuming, makeup, and production design, while the major acting awards went to Sinners and Weapons, with Michael B. Jordan and Amy Madigan taking home Oscars:

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Best Supporting Actress)

– Weapons (Best Supporting Actress) Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Best Actor)

Oscar wins for the horror genre sound like a breakthrough. And in many ways, it is. But there’s one stat I can’t shake: those two wins now make up 25% of all horror acting Oscars ever awarded. That’s exciting. It’s also a little alarming. Because if history tells us anything, it’s that moments like this don’t usually lead to consistency. They tend to be followed by long stretches where genre disappears from the conversation entirely, which doesn't bode well for all the upcoming horror movies on the way.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Every Horror Oscar Win Has Been Followed By Years Without Genre Recognition

If you map out every horror acting win in Oscar history, a pattern becomes pretty obvious, with huge gaps popping up between wins. Here are the only eight acting talents that have been honored to date:

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Fredric March – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

– Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932) Ruth Gordon – Rosemary’s Baby (1969)

– Rosemary’s Baby (1969) Kathy Bates – Misery (1991)

– Misery (1991) Jodie Foster – The Silence of the Lambs (1992)

– The Silence of the Lambs (1992) Anthony Hopkins – The Silence of the Lambs (1992)

– The Silence of the Lambs (1992) Natalie Portman – Black Swan (2011)

– Black Swan (2011) Amy Madigan – Weapons (2026)

– Weapons (2026) Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (2026)

Only EIGHT wins in nearly 100 years. Just as importantly, look at the in-between gaps where zero horror performances reached the apex.

1932 to 1969

1969 to 1991

1992 to 2011.

2011 to 2026.

We’re not talking about a genre that’s consistently overlooked year to year. We’re talking about one that breaks through once, maybe twice in a short burst, and then vanishes for a decade or more. That’s why this year feels familiar in a way that’s hard to ignore. Two wins in one night looks like progress, but if you look closely, it could also look like another spike in a very uneven pattern.

(Image credit: A24)

Many Great Horror Performances Have Gone Unrewarded In Recent Years

If anything proves how inconsistent the Academy has been with horror, it’s the list of performances that didn’t win, or didn’t even get nominated. Toni Collette in Hereditary is probably the most obvious modern example. Her performance was widely praised and emotionally brutal in a way that usually gets awards attention, and I’m still quite salty about her performance being overlooked.

Lupita Nyong’o in Us is another one that still feels like a miss. Playing dual roles with completely different physicality and voice, she delivered one of the most technically impressive performances of that year. Still no nomination.

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Mia Farrow’s work in Rosemary’s Baby and Isabelle Adjani’s in Possession have both grown in reputation over time, but weren’t fully embraced by the Academy when it mattered.

And that’s really just scratching the surface. Countless performances could have, and arguably should have, been in the conversation:

Duane Jones – Night of the Living Dead (1968)

– Night of the Living Dead (1968) Shelley Duvall – The Shining (1980)

– The Shining (1980) Christian Bale – American Psycho (2000)

– American Psycho (2000) James McAvoy – Split (2016)

– Split (2016) Florence Pugh – Midsommar (2019)

– Midsommar (2019) Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse (2019)

– The Lighthouse (2019) Mia Goth – Pearl (2022)

These are just a handful that came to mind, but I’m sure if we dug deeper into the annals of horror history, we would find so many more worthy performances for Oscar recognition. For every horror performance that actually wins, there are several more that don’t even get a shot, which makes it harder to believe that one strong year signals a lasting shift.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We May Not See Another Horror Win Until 2041 Unless The Academy Changes Things

Here’s the uncomfortable part. If the pattern holds, we could be waiting a long time before this happens again. There were 15 years between Natalie Portman’s win for Black Swan and this year’s awards. If history repeats itself, the next potential horror acting win would be around 2041.

That sounds dramatic, but the numbers back it up. Of course, things could change. The Academy has been evolving, and horror is arguably more respected now than it’s ever been. Films like Sinners and Weapons being taken seriously is proof of that. But we’ve had moments like this before. Breakthroughs that felt like turning points, only for the genre to fade from awards conversations again.

So yes, this year was a win—a big one. I just can’t help wondering if it’s the start of something new, or the peak before another long wait.

Sinners and Weapons are both streaming with an HBO Max subscription.