Only Anya Taylor-Joy Could Pull Off A Photoshoot That Involves Her Wearing A Lion’s Mane

Anya Taylor-Joy’s style has always stood out to me because she’s consistently trying new things and she’s fearless when it comes to experimenting with non-traditional outfits. Case in point, ahead of her releasing projects on the 2026 TV schedule and the 2026 movie calendar , she did a photoshoot involving an outfit that featured a lion’s mane. Obviously, she pulled it off.

This outfit in question was featured in the photoshoot Taylor-Joy did for L'OFFICIEL USA. On its Instagram , a carousel of images was led with a photo of the actress wearing a white Calvin Klein minidress, Hodakova shorts, and a massive Mugler headpiece that looks like a mane. Take a look:

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Let me tell you, Anya Taylor-Joy loves a headpiece or cool hat. When she wore a cool, sheer little black dress , she also rocked a gorgeous matching headpiece. And when she was promoting The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (which audiences loved , by the way) earlier this year, she had a pink fit on that featured a massive pink hat . So, it’s not surprising to me that she decided to go for the lion’s mane with this latest look.

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Along with her affinity for a headpiece, The Queen’s Gambit star’s style has always been experimental. One time, she rocked a gorgeous late-night dress that was business in the front; however, it featured a big open back that was held together by rows of black ribbon. She’s also worn geometric structured dresses that left me speechless. And in 2024, she even rocked a spiky naked dress with a matching headpiece that was unlike anything I’d ever seen.

All this is to say, obviously she’d also be able to pull off a lion’s mane.

Now, looking to the future, this latest look has me very excited for the fashion moments we’re bound to see from Anya Taylor-Joy as she promotes her upcoming projects.

After kicking her year off with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, her next project will be the book-to-screen adaptation of Lucky. The series, which follows a con artist named Lucky (Taylor-Joy), will premiere for those with an Apple TV subscription on July 15. So, I’m expecting to see some fun and edgy looks from the actress during the press tour for this new show.

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Then, she’ll end 2026 with Dune: Part Three. Notably, that film has a cast full of both acting and fashion icons. So, along with seeing Anya Taylor-Joy rock some stunning looks for this press tour, we’ll also get to see her standing alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet, all of whom also have impeccable and unique styles.

So, all around, this lion look has me in awe over what Anya Taylor-Joy is rocking right now, and it has me very excited about what’s to come. So, as we look forward to the releases of Lucky on July 15 and Dune: Part Three on December 18, also make sure you keep an eye out for the actress’s photoshoots and premiere looks, because she’s bound to wear ensembles that truly only she can pull off.