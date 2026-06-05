We Finally Know What Kelsey Asbille Is Doing Next After She Was Killed Off On Marshals, And I'll Be Seated For It

The Yellowstone franchise has continued with not one but two shows on the 2026 TV schedule, including Marshals. The CBS drama starring Luke Grimes premiered earlier this year and is coming back for a second season. Unfortunately, the show is without Kayce's on-screen better half, Monica, who was killed off-screen, as revealed in the Marshals series premiere. Luckily, we finally know what Kelsey Asbille, the actress who played her, is doing next, and I’ll be seated for it.

Asbille has landed a role in the Amazon MGM action film The Kellys, according to Deadline. She is starring opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth, but character details are being kept under wraps. This will mark one of her first Yellowstone follow-ups after starring in the Paramount Network drama as Monica Dutton for all five seasons. The logline for The Kellys, directed by Brad Peyton from a script written with Tze Chun, reads:

The Kellys follows Jack Kelly, a disgraced NYC cop whose wife, Molly, is taken hostage by terrorists inside an old armory building. Subsequently, he’ll have to join forces with the people he fears most to save her: His family.

Even though it’s unknown who exactly Asbille will be portraying, it’s possible she’ll be Molly or one of the family members who has to save her. This film sounds pretty intense, but I love action movies, and just with the logline, I’m pretty intrigued. As of now, it’s unknown when the project will be released, but the wait will surely be worth it, especially since Asbille will be in it.

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Meanwhile, when Marshals was announced, people had hoped that Asbille would be joining her on-screen husband, as well as their on-screen son played by Brecken Merrill. So, it was a disappointment when it was confirmed she would not be part of it.

Any hope of Asbille appearing was crushed in the series premiere, when it was implied that Monica died from cancer, allegedly caused by tainted reservation land and water. It’s not like they didn’t want Monica alive and breathing in the spinoff, but co-creator and showrunner Spencer Hudnut previously revealed that it was simply due to scheduling.

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But now Asbille is open to doing other projects, including The Kellys, and it will be exciting to see her in a new role, whatever role that is. She’s done a wide range of projects over the years, spanning from One Tree Hill on The WB/The CW, Pair of Kings on Disney XD, MTV’s Teen Wolf, to Fargo and many more. And she doesn’t seem to be slowing down. She has two other projects in the works, so there will be much more to come.

For those who don’t want to wait to see Asbille in The Kellys, all five seasons of Yellowstone are streaming with a Peacock subscription. And while Monica is dead in Marshals, her impact is very clear on her husband, Kayce, and that can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Season 2 of Marshals will premiere later this year on CBS.