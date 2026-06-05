‘I Can Knife Fight.’ Jennifer Garner Has A Particular Set Of Skills From Elektra (And Alias) She Wants To Use Before She Gets Too Old

Jennifer Garner has had a long and wildly successful career, in both TV and film. Some of the best Garner movies and shows have put the actress into epic action, and she's picked up some killer skills along the way. That includes her role as the star of Alias, and her time playing Elektra Natchios (both of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). The actress recently joked about her abilities, like knife fighting, and wanting to use those skills before she gets too long in the tooth.

Garner reprised her role as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, to the joy of fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. She once again got to kick butt with her sai, and during an interview with InStyle she joked about the strange fighting skills she's learned over the years. In the actress's words:

I can knife fight. I can do a compound bow and arrow. I've learned how to do all of this stuff. I want to use it. I’m 54, I’m not going to be able to do it forever.

Honestly, give this woman more action ASAP. Garner has always been able to bring heart and character-driven motivation, even when doing action sequences in projects like Alias and Daredevil. And while she's still able to kick butt and take names, she's unsure about how long she can physically use skills like knife fighting or using a compound bow and arrow. After seeing her return as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, I'm really hoping she gets to play that character again in upcoming Marvel movies.

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In the same interview, the journalist who spoke to Garner seemingly told her that she looks like she could still keep up with her younger self. The Love, Simon actress responded by saying:

Well, thank you, but eventually, my joints…

Aging gets to us all, and long, grueling film shoots are especially daunting. It doesn't sound like Garner is ready to hang up her sai for good, but she seemingly anticipates that day coming in the future. Hopefully, we can see the Golden Globe-winning actress get another action-heavy role sooner rather than later. Of course, I'd prefer it being Elektra.

While it remains to be seen if any action-heavy roles are in her future, Jennifer Garner's IMDb page has her listed for a whopping six upcoming projects, both in TV and film. While they're not on the 2026 movie release list, it's clear that the Alias actress's career is still very much thriving.