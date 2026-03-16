Win A 4K Of Vampyros Lesbos
We have four copies of the cult Jess Franco film to give away
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The 1971 erotic horror Vampyros Lesbos might be the quintessential work of cult Spanish filmmaker Jesús (aka Jess) Franco. Shot in Turkey, in the German language, it centres on Countess Carody, a seductive vampire turned by Count Dracula, who places a female lawyer under her thrall.
Star Soledad Miranda is ravishingly beautiful. And Manfred Hubler and Siegfried Schwab’s score – an underground hit in the ‘90s – is monstrously groovy, all fuzz guitar, blaring brass and psychedelic sitars.
Severin’s dual-format 4K/Blu-ray release includes a new restoration, scanned in 4K from the original camera negative. Bonus-wise, it ports a couple of extras from a 2015 edition (an interview with the late director, and a biography of Miranda), and adds five new goodies. Franco expert Stephen Thrower provides analysis, and visits the Parisian locations of other Franco films, while Anora director Sean Baker offers an appreciation; there are also a pair of new commentary tracks.
Vampyros Lesbos is available to buy from 30 March. We have four copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
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