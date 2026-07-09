Win a Blu-ray of Exit 8

Based on a 2023 videogame, this Japanese horror explores similar “liminal” territory to Backrooms, following an unnamed man travelling on the Tokyo Metro who finds himself trapped in a deserted, endlessly looping corridor from which escape seems to be impossible. SFX’s reviewer compared it to 1997’s Cube and The Twilight Zone, calling it “an inventive cinematic nightmare... a haunting, dreamlike chiller that will stick with you long after the credits roll”.

Exit 8 is available to buy on Blu-ray now. Extras include a 60-minute behind-the-scenes documentary; it also comes packaged with a double-side poster and four art cards. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Visions Home Video)