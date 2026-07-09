Win a Blu-ray of Exit 8
We have three copies of the Japanese chiller to give away
Based on a 2023 videogame, this Japanese horror explores similar “liminal” territory to Backrooms, following an unnamed man travelling on the Tokyo Metro who finds himself trapped in a deserted, endlessly looping corridor from which escape seems to be impossible. SFX’s reviewer compared it to 1997’s Cube and The Twilight Zone, calling it “an inventive cinematic nightmare... a haunting, dreamlike chiller that will stick with you long after the credits roll”.
Exit 8 is available to buy on Blu-ray now. Extras include a 60-minute behind-the-scenes documentary; it also comes packaged with a double-side poster and four art cards. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
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Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
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