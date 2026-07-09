Pour One Out For Bonnie Tyler With Old School’s (Arguably) Most Memorable Scene

Bonnie Tyler passed away at the age of 75, and it feels right to pour one out for the ’80s music icon by revisiting one of the most unexpected ways her work lives on in pop culture. Movie music has had plenty of memorable moments , and the 2026 movie calendar has already delivered a few of its own. But for millennials of a certain age, one of the best still involves a wedding band, a deeply inappropriate cover and Will Ferrell looking like his brain has briefly left his body. Yes, I am talking about Old School and The Dan Band’s wonderfully unhinged take on Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Tyler’s family confirmed that she “unexpectedly” died at 75 while being treated for an illness on the Welsh singer’s official Facebook account. And while her legacy is much bigger than one of the best R-rated comedy scenes , I do think it's worth revisiting one of the strangest and funniest ways her music lives on in pop culture. A fan account recently shared the Old School clip on Instagram , and honestly, it is still gold. You can see the post below:

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Dan Finnerty and The Dan Band are doing the heavy lifting in the scene, turning Tyler’s dramatic power ballad into something wildly, hilariously wrong for a wedding reception. But the cutaways to Ferrell are what make the whole thing feel like a comedy grenade going off in slow motion.

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Old School has plenty of wonderfully quotable moments, some of the best coming from Ferrell , from “You’re my boy, Blue!” to Frank streaking across the quad. I mean, in my family, we will quote "earmuffs" on a weekly basis. Come on. But for my money, the best moment is this NSFW take on the classic ’80s hit. So, it's worth recognizing how beloved it is as we pay tribute to the singer who made it possible.

Tyler’s family posted a heartfelt message to fans on Facebook. A spokesperson wrote: