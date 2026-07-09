One Pitt Cast Member Was Totally Convinced Those Emmy Noms Were Fake, See The Funny Takes

While I fully expected The Pitt to get tons of 2026 Emmy nominations , clearly, the nods were surprising to the cast. Of the 26 total noms the series received, eight actors were recognized in the big acting categories. Five of those eight are first-time nominees, and all of them had funny yet sincere reactions, with one actress in particular not being totally convinced all this was real.

Now, before we get into the reactions, let’s go over the nominations for these actors. Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle, all of whom won last year, were nominated again for their performances as Dana, Abbot and Robby, respectively. Alongside the returning winners, Taylor Dearden (Mel), Fiona Dourif (McKay), Sepideh Moafi (Al-Hashimi), Patrick Ball (Langdon) and Gerran Howell (Whitaker) received their first nominations for their supporting performances in The Pitt.

So, they all reacted to the news, with Fiona Dourif specifically not believing it at first.

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Fiona Dourif Didn’t Believe She Got An Emmy Nomination At First

Considering the number of 2025 Emmys won by The Pitt, the acclaim for Season 2 and the sheer popularity of the series on the 2026 TV schedule , lots of 2026 nominations were anticipated. However, the number of actors who got nods was a bit surprising. In fact, Fiona Dourif, who plays Cassie McKay, was so shocked she didn’t believe it at first, as she wrote on Instagram:

My agent called me and I accused him of playing a trick on me, but then everybody called me and I became convinced. Last picture is apparently my face all this morning. Thanks everyone! The Pitt is the best tribe to belong to. I think of all 250 of us as a single organism and I’m so grateful to be a part of it I could die.

Well, that’s both hilarious and very sweet. I also can’t say I blame her. If I were an actor and learned I had gotten my first Emmy nomination, I too would not believe it at first. Thankfully, enough people told Dourif it was real that she eventually believed it. However, the shock she referenced in her post didn't go away, as you can see in the final image of her Instagram post:

A post shared by Fiona Dourif (@fionadourif) A photo posted by on

Now, while this reaction was my favorite, Dourif’s fellow co-stars and first-time nominees also had some priceless reactions we need to talk about.