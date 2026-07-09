'Insane.' Just 20 Seconds Of Robert Pattinson Talking About Matt Damon's Abs On The Odyssey Set

Director Christopher Nolan's movies are known for their massive scale and epic stories, and moviegoers will soon be treated to his take on Homer's The Odyssey. The book-to-screen adaptation features an all-star cast led by Matt Damon, who got ripped to play Odysseus on the big screen. And a video recently dropped of co-star Robert Pattinson absolutely gushing about The Martian actor's abs.

What we know about The Odyssey has been limited, but those who read Homer's Greek epic have an idea about what plot points are coming. The Odyssey's trailer showed how badass Damon looks, but in an interview with ET, Pattinson spoke about how fit he looked IRL. You can check out the clip below:

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Talk about a glowing response. Clearly, Matt Damon's physical transformation was significant enough that his co-stars were shocked by just how ripped he got to play the protagonist of The Odyssey. Pattinson got jacked for The Batman, but even he was shocked by how defined the 55-year-old actor's abs were on the movie's set. One can only imagine how hulking and strong he'll look on the big screen when Nolan's movie hits theaters later this month.

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While it's fun to see just how worked up Robert Pattinson got about Matt Damon's abs, reading his comments is similarly delightful. He spoke about his co-star's insane abdominal muscles, offering:

Ridiculous. You could see his abs through his shirt. The first day I turn up I'm like 'How can I see abs? You got a loose t-shirt on!' I can't take it. It's insane.

Talk about impressive. It's one thing for abs to show when one is shirtless or wearing something tight, but Robert Pattinson was flabbergasted by how Matt Damon's muscles were visible even when he was wearing a loose T-shirt. And I can't wait to see how the actor's hulking physique translates and elevates the action sequences in The Odyssey in particular.

We've previously heard reports about how much work Matt Damon put into his physical transformation, reducing his weight to 167 pounds of lean muscle. This took an intense gym and diet regimen, including cutting out gluten completely. It sounds like those efforts paid off, and luckily fans will be able to judge for themselves when The Odyssey hits theaters later this month. There is a ton of hype surrounding the blockbuster right now, thanks to its insane ensemble cast and Christopher Nolan's reputation as a filmmaker. Luckily, the wait is nearly over for it to finally arrive on the big screen.

The Odyssey will be released on July 17th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Aside from Matt Damon's abs, the movie will also feature the talents of Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and more.