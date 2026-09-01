Win a Blu-ray of Obsession

YouTuber Curry Barker’s feature film debut puts an effective new spin on the “careful what you wish for” genre which stretches back to classic short story “The Monkey’s Paw”. In Obsession, a sadsack music store employee with a crush on his co-worker uses a magical “One Wish Willow” charm to force her to “love him more than anyone else”. Naturally, this has unforeseen consequences...

SFX’s reviewer called the film “unsettling but darkly funny”, saying that it “plays with gender politics and incel culture expertly”. The film is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 7 September. Extras-wise, you get commentary by writer/director Curry Barker, plus a 19-minute Making Of. We have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS.

(Image credit: Universal)