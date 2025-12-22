Win HIM on Blu-ray
We have five copies up for grabs!
A product of Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions stable, HIM centres on rising-star quarterback Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), who receives an offer of training from his idol Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), and is then drawn into a boot camp that’s all creepy hangers-on, skull-heavy decor and punishing practices. SFX’s reviewer said: “The fusing of sports with horror adds an interesting texture. It’s just one ingredient that makes Him consistently engaging. Withers’s performance is an impressive calling card... The hallucinogenic visuals can be entrancing.”
HIM is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from 5 January. Bonus features include commentary by director/co-writer Justin Tipping, an alternate ending, six deleted scenes, two “Anatomy Of A Scene” pieces (nine minutes), and a further three featurettes (27 minutes).
We have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.