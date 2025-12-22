Win HIM on Blu-ray

A product of Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions stable, HIM centres on rising-star quarterback Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), who receives an offer of training from his idol Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), and is then drawn into a boot camp that’s all creepy hangers-on, skull-heavy decor and punishing practices. SFX’s reviewer said: “The fusing of sports with horror adds an interesting texture. It’s just one ingredient that makes Him consistently engaging. Withers’s performance is an impressive calling card... The hallucinogenic visuals can be entrancing.”



HIM is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from 5 January. Bonus features include commentary by director/co-writer Justin Tipping, an alternate ending, six deleted scenes, two “Anatomy Of A Scene” pieces (nine minutes), and a further three featurettes (27 minutes).



We have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

