Rumors Of Devil Wears Prada 2 Screenings Are Running Around, And I Hope The Reactions Are Legit

We are now in yet another stacked year when it comes to films, as the 2026 movie releases include many promising entries. Film fans will also be treated to an insane number of sequels in 2026 that could set the world on fire, one of which many have been waiting on for literally two full decades: The Devil Wears Prada 2. The movie is beloved to a lot of people, and now that rumors of early screenings are running around, I truly hope the reactions we’re hearing about are completely legit.

What Are The Rumored Early Reactions To The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Though there had been hopes and rumblings about a sequel to one of the best movies of the 2000s which can also make you totally rethink your whole wardrobe, The Devil Wears Prada, for nearly the entire time since it was released in 2006, talk reached a fever pitch when things were made official in the summer of 2024. Key talent like Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and many behind the scenes are returning, so the hopes are very high for this film to reach the heights of the previous tale of Andy, Miranda Priestly and all things Runway magazine.

Now, according to Deux Moi’s Instagram page, there are supposedly already screenings of the upcoming comedy happening in (I guess) super secret locations. Even better, there are early claims about the content of the new sequel, with the report noting:

One of the year’s most anticipated movies is testing very well. This stuff is usually worth taking with a grain of salt, but with 99% certainty I can say it will be considered at least pretty good.

Alright, listen. I know “pretty good” is a far cry from the glowing review most fans would be hoping for when it comes to The Devil Wears Prada 2, but, guys? Just think of all the sequels we’ve gotten that nearly ruined the legacy of the original film we loved. “Pretty good” is actually pretty f--kin’ awesome as far as I’m concerned!

Just the casting announcements that came out last summer had been something to get excited about. Not only are all the major players, as previously mentioned, returning, but new talent has been added in the likes of Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, BJ Novak, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, and several other standout stars. We’ve also now had a look at the teaser, which certainly makes this look at the world of high fashion magazines appear just as fun as before, with some added intrigue when it comes to the current relationship between Andy and Miranda.

On top of that, we know that it will be another truly fashionable affair, with Hathaway giving us a look at one of her costumes, and some outfit spoilers dropping while they filmed, so I’m really hoping that this report is correct, and we’ll be in for a treat when the movie hits theaters on May 1.