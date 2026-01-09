‘Lean, Mean, And Chimpanzee-n.’ Critics Have Seen Primate, And They Can’t Stop Talking About This Killer Ape
Kicking off the 2026 horror lineup.
The past year has been a really good one for horror fans, with the genre taking up several spots in our list of best movies of 2025 with options like Sinners and Weapons. Even the scardiest of cats found plenty to like. How will the next 12 months fare in comparison? Critics are here to weigh in on Primate, the first horror offering on the 2026 movie calendar, and it sounds like the year is off to a pretty bloody start.
We’re dealing with a violent chimpanzee in Primate, as a family sees their Hawaiian vacation go south after Ben — the adopted animal in question — is bitten by a rabid animal, turning him into a killing machine. Clint Worthington of RogerEbert revels in the empty calories of January horror, but says the practical gore and surprisingly lifelike chimp are the main reasons to buy a ticket. The critic rates it 3 out of 4 stars, writing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls Primate your “everyday chimp-goes-ape slasher,” saying that the formulaic but also somewhat-clever flick may cause some chuckles when it comes to just how much damage Ben can do when he lets his inner beast out. Gleiberman continues:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting also mentions some humor in the upcoming horror movie, which she says more than achieves its purpose as an “intense roller coaster of horror.” Writer/director Johannes Roberts employs old-school techniques and stunning practical effects to give this flick “real bite.” Navarro gives Primate 3.5 out of 5 skulls and writes:
Eric Goldman of IGN rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the movie is “inarguably silly” in just the right way, because it’s also gorier than the trailer lets on. This makes for a “satisfyingly over-the-top experience” for this critic, who says:
Pete Hammond of Deadline, meanwhile, seems vaguely disappointed in 2026’s horror lineup so far. The film features an attractive cast, Hammond writes, centered around Johnny Sequoyah as college student Lucy. Oscar winner Troy Kotsur is a welcome (if underused) presence as her father Adam. The character — like the actor — is deaf, and that characteristic is cleverly worked into the script. Otherwise, Hammond doesn’t see much that’s noteworthy about Primate, as he writes:
Overall, critics seem to be having a good time with Primate, as it’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 77%. The practical effects, particularly for the chimpanzee, have gotten lots of praise, and many suggested this would be a fun one to see with a crowd. If this goofy, gory slasher sounds like something you need in your life, Primate is in theaters now, as of January 9.
