Pedro Pascal Is Officially Starring In A Gay Romance With Danny Ramirez, And They Celebrated With A Cheeky Selfie

Two members of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez, are getting to work together again in a very different context. They’ve been cast in De Noche, which is one of the upcoming LGBTQ+ movies that have been in development for a while from director Todd Haynes. The co-stars found a great way to wink at what’s coming next.

Pedro Pascal And Danny Ramirez Share A Selfie To Celebrate Movie Together

These two not only got to make Avengers: Doomsday together, they were also both in The Last Of Us cast together. Check out how the pair celebrated being co-stars in De Noche on Instagram:

(Image credit: Pedro Pascal/Instagram)

Ramirez and Pascal shared a cute selfie together that has Ramirez smiling up front and Pascal winking behind him. We can’t wait to see love in the air for these two once De Noche comes out.

What Else We Know About De Noche

The selfie comes the same day that Variety broke the news that De Noche is finally officially happening after its long been in development. Back in 2024, it was on track to be made with Joaquin Phoenix as its star, but Phoenix made an abrupt exit just five days before the movie was set to begin filming in Guadalajara, Mexico, causing one of the film’s producers to later call the situation a “nightmare.”

It took a year and a half for De Noche to get back off the ground with MK2 Films and Killer Films producing the independent film that's expected to start filming next month. It’s been described as a noir in the vein of Chinatown where Pedro Pascal will play a detective who begins an unexpected love affair with a younger boarding school teacher. Pascal is 50, and Danny Ramirez is 33.

The movie comes from queer filmmaker Todd Haynes, who has made a series of famed films like Carol and Far From Heaven, with his latest being May December. Here’s what the filmmaker said about his latest project:

This story, with Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez in the two leads, arises out of an era — all too relevant to our own — of domestic corruption, racial exploitation and global terror… But it emerges as a testament to the inexplicable powers of desire and love to survive and overcome even the most crippling of human barriers.

Pascal is a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community who also has a trans sister, who praised his advocacy for her identity early on. Following Pedro Pascal’s huge 2025 of movies, it doesn’t sound like the actor is looking to slow down anytime soon between the actor recently wrapping Avengers: Doomsday and the Tony Gilroy movie Behemoth!, and having The Mandalorian and Grogu coming out this May. De Noche sounds like it will be another worthy addition to his resume.