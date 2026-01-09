Sinners' Ryan Coogler Explains How Michael B. Jordan 'Challenged' Him While Playing Two Characters
We stan Smoke and Stack here.
Ryan Coogler has directed five movies, and with the exception of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (where he only cameoed), Michael B. Jordan has led them all. Sinners is their latest collaboration, with Jordan starring in one of the best movies of 2025 as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. The actor’s dual performances has among the many reasons Sinners has been met with many accolades, including being recognized among the 2026 Golden Globe nominations, and Coogler has now discussed how Jordan “challenged” him while they were making the horror movie.
During his discussion with fellow filmmaker Spike Lee for Variety’s Directors on Directors series, Ryan Coogler talked about his professional relationship with Michael B. Jordan and how it “started to make a lot of sense” for him to play twins in Sinners. Coogler thought it was “interesting” for an actor to “whose superpower is the audience is always with him” to play a “coldhearted killer” and a “manipulator.” When Lee noted that Coogler “flipped the script,” he responded:
In Sinners, Smoke and Stack are World War I veterans who spent seven years up to no good in Chicago, then returned to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi with money they’d stolen from criminal syndicates to purchase a saw mill and turn it into a juke joint. Both brothers have a lot of blood on their hands, but like Ryan Coogler said, Michael B. Jordan was up for the daunting task of making them both likable. When Spike Lee inquired about how specifically Jordan challenged him, Coogler shared this:
Stack was turned into a vampire by Hailee Steinfeld's Mary at roughly the halfway point of Sinners, and it eventually reached the point where Smoke had no choice but to bring an end to his now-bloodthirsty brother. Of course, it’s later revealed that Smoke didn’t actually kill Stack, but allowed him to go free if he agreed to let their cousin Sammie live the rest of his life in peace. However, that doesn’t take away from the emotional impact of when we initially think one twin is holding the other as he dies, not to mention the difficulty of Michael B. Jordan having to play both sides of the scene. Ryan Coogler added when Spike Lee asked if that was “done the same day”:
That seems to be going well so far, because just like Sinners, Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther were all positively received. While Ryan Coogler made it clear there won’t be a Sinners sequel, we don’t need to worry about him and Michael B. Jordan not continuing to work together. The question now is, how will they challenge each other on their next project?
As we wait to find out what that next project will be, tune into the 83rd Golden Globe Awards this Sunday to see how Michael B. Jordan fares in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, among the six other categories Sinners has been nominated in. You can also still easily stream the movie with an HBO Max subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.