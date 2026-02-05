If Shifting Gears Season 3 Happens, I Have A Prediction For How It'll Kick Off For Riley After Her Terrible Season 2 Ending

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Shifting Gears Season 2 finale "Surprise." Stream it with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

Shifting Gears Season 2 is over, and with Matt and Eve back together after their breakup, you'd think that'd be the talking point. Personally, I'm not too surprised by that, but I was shocked to see where things ended up for Riley after an eventful episode.

Kat Dennings' character found herself in quite a situation at the end of the season, and viewers were left hanging on what was going to happen next. I have a hunch I know where things are headed should the series return to the 2026 TV schedule in the fall for Season 3, but before getting into that, here's what went down.

Season 2 Ended With Andy And Gabe Confessing Their Love To Riley

Much of Shifting Gears' Season 2 finale revolved around Gabe and Riley almost kissing at the start of the episode, and then having to address that awkwardness as he celebrated his birthday later that week. Ultimately, Riley told Gabe there was no way them dating could happen, especially with both of them in committed relationships. After all, this is a family sitcom, not The White Lotus, which Shifting Gears totally referenced a few weeks back.

Toward the end of the episode, however, she had a change of heart. Riley found Gabe and told him that she broke up with her boyfriend Andy, which, for the record, I previously predicted would happen. This time, it was Gabe who shot her down, as he added that maybe the time had passed for them to be a couple.

Riley was at home later, newly single, when she heard a knock at the door. It was Andy who wanted her back and wanted her to admit that they made a good couple together. Before she could answer, Gabe burst in and announced he had broken up with his girlfriend, Amelie. Both men wanted to know why the other one was there, to which Riley replied, "No hablo ingles."

I Think Riley Will Be Single To Kick Off Season 3 (If Shifting Gears Is Renewed)

Despite hearing a hilarious story about renewals from Shifting Gears actor Daryl Mitchell, we still don't know officially if Season 3 is happening. If ABC does pick it up for more episodes, however, I predict that Riley will still be single once things kick off.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On Shifting Gears Shifting Gears Finally Dropped A Reference To One Of Kat Dennings' Old Shows, And I Love To See It

Even though Riley seemed largely over Andy, I think that there are factors that keep her from immediately jumping into a relationship with Gabe. First, we know that her friend Amelie is incredibly jealous, and that Riley is afraid of her.

I also think the fact that Gabe works for Matt is inevitably going to be a factor in all of this. Is he going to feel compelled to treat Gabe any differently if he finds out his employee is dating his daughter? Could it jeopardize his position at the company? It's enough drama to fill an entire season, which I'm assuming Shifting Gears will do if the story gets to continue.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Watch all of Shifting Gears Season 2 right now on Hulu. Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

We will see if Shifting Gears gets that Season 3 renewal order, and enjoy Seasons 1 and 2 on Hulu in the meantime. I would love to see a season where Gabe and Riley eventually end up together, so I'm crossing my fingers that renewal is on the way and we can also see some adventures with her brother, Sam, as well.