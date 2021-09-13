Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Make Out In Olivia Wilde's First Don't Worry Darling Footage

Olivia Wilde has been professionally acting for almost 20 years now, but in 2019, she kicked off her feature filmmaking debut with a bang through 2019’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. For her second time directing a movie, Wilde venture into the realm of psychological thrills with Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. We finally have our first footage from the upcoming movie, and it includes the two actors getting some make out time in.

Olivia Wilde went on Twitter today to reveal that Don’t Worry Darling will arrive in theaters on September 23, 2022, the same day that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is slotted. But rather than just reveal the release date news by itself, Wilde also included a quick snippet of footage from the craziness that awaits in her next movie. Take a look!

Those two are really going at it, aren’t they? In this 11 seconds of footage, we also catch quick peeks at scenes like Florence Pugh’s character Alice being served a drink, Chris Pine’s tuxedoed Frank laughing in front of a crows and Alice creepily having wrapped her head in a plastic sheet and then tearing it off. Yeah, this looks to be a weird one, folks, but following the laughs she delivered in Booksmart, I can’t wait to see what kind of unsettling moments Olivia Wilde has for us in Don’t Worry Darling.

For those of you who haven’t followed along with the movie’s development, Don’t Worry Darling follows an unhappy housewife in the 1950s who lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community, only to discover that her beau’s glamorous company might be hiding some dark secrets. This will mark Pugh’s first cinematic appearance since playing Yelena Belova in the Marvel movie Black Widow (and whom she’ll reprise in Disney+’s Hawkeye series). As for Harry Styles (whose character is named Jack), this will be his second time ever performing a role, having previously participated in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 movie Dunkirk.

In addition to her directing duties, Olivia Wilde will also appear in Don’t Worry Darling as Mary, and the movie’s other cast members include Amma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler, among others. Originally Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson were slated to appear, but the former was reportedly fired by Wilde due to “poor behavior” and replaced by Harry Styles, while the latter had to leave due to a scheduling conflict with her upcoming movie The Lost Daughter. Katie Silberman penned the Don’t Worry Darling screenplay with Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

Don’t Worry Darling began shooting in October 2020 and wrapped this past February, though during that time, production was halted for two weeks in response to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19. As soon as the first trailer for the movie drops, we’ll be sure to pass it along, but for now, keep track of what else is heading to the big screen next year with our 2022 release schedule.