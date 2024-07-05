Wonder What Brad Pitt Will Look Like As A F1 Driver In New Movie? Wonder No Longer

When news broke Brad Pitt would be leading a Formula One movie , there were plenty of reasons for fans to be excited. Joseph Kosinski is directing, coming right off of Top Gun: Maverick, and the film will include a supporting cast that includes Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem. We’ve already gotten a taste of some of the Formula One looks that will be featured in the upcoming sports flick, but we just got a full glimpse into some at Pitt in driving gear and he looks like a perfect fit for the F1 world. And, since it's the week that keeps on giving, there's a new poster for the flick to boot.

Brad Pitt was photographed walking in the paddock during the previews before the Great Britain F1 Grand Prix. The event was held on the 4th of July at Silverstone Circuit in Newhampton England. The Se7en actor looked cool as can be in full racing gear. The suit looked custom-made, adorned with sponsor logos. Pitt was also rocking the blonde look, with sunglasses fit for both a movie star and a Formula One driver. You can see his look below:

F1 racers all look cool in the getup, but nobody looks cooler than Brad Pitt in ... well, pretty much anything. He looks suave and confident playing a race car driver, which is the perfect temperament for getting behind the wheel of a sports car. Plot details from the film are still being kept closely under wraps, but we do know that Pitt will be driving for the fictional team APXGP, and will be playing a mentor figure to a young, up-and-coming driver played by Damon Idris.

And if that's not enough, the studio released a first look at the F1 poster today too. Check it out.

Pitt was in hot water with some F1 fans in the past for seemingly ignoring racer Martin Brundle at an event, however hopefully all the photos showing his commitment to getting the F1 details right in this film will make up for it. Pitt is a producer on the movie as well, so he has a lot of ground to cover to satisfy loyal Formula One fans.

There are also rumors the Ad Astra star was doing some of his own driving in the upcoming racing film, so Pitt is definitely putting emphasis on authenticity. The multi-hyphenate has a great producing track record, so fans can rest easy knowing F1 is in good hands.





Speaking of authenticity, this isn’t the first time Pitt has been spotted at a racing event. The movie star has been seen at a number of Formula One events over the course of the last two years. The production team has been determined to feature real racing footage throughout the film, and much of the 2023 F1 season will be featured.

According to RacingNews , all ten real teams will also be spotlighted and real drivers will be making their on-screen movie debut, including superstar Lewis Hamilton. If these new photos weren’t convincing enough, there’s clearly a lot F1 and AppleTV+ are doing to make sure fans who check out the movie will leave satisfied.