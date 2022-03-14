X Reviews Are Online, Read What Critics Are Saying About The Porn-Centric Slasher Movie
What did critics think of Ti West's latest offering?
Ti West is finally back with another horror movie after a decade of other projects. His new film, X, features what sounds like a formulaic setup for a throwback ‘70s horror flick: A film crew drives out to a remote Texas farmhouse to shoot a porn while trying not to raise suspicions of their elderly hosts. It’s probably safe to say there will be sex and there will be blood. X premiered March 13 at the SXSW Film Festival, and the reviews are in. What are critics saying about West’s latest project?
The movie Mia Goth, Brittany Snow and Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) as the adult film stars, Martin Henderson as manager Wayne, and Jenna Ortega and Owen Campbell as the film crew. X clocks in at just 105 minutes, so let’s see how much horror the critics are saying Ti West was able to pack into that run time, starting with our own CinemaBlend review. Mike Reyes rates the slasher 4 out of 5 stars, saying writer/director Ti West has put together a slow burn that sets the stakes for each character before a satisfying payoff:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says X succeeds where many movies trying to emulate The Texas Chain Saw Massacre fail. It’s not just a cheap imitation, however. This review says X is a deliberate tribute with “genuine mood and skill and flavor”:
David Crow of Den of Geek agrees with the other reviews that this ode to an era of horror succeeds in keeping audiences uncomfortable by withholding its most horrible images until the audience least expects them:
Patrick Cavanaugh of ComicBook.com rates X a perfect 5 out of 5, commending Ti West on his return to horror movies with one of the best horror films of the year and arguably West’s best project to date:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates it 4.5 skulls out of 5, saying Ti West’s deceptively simple setup gives way to a go-for-broke horror-comedy that leaves you breathless, both from laughter and nail-biting tension. And what about the kills?
The critics seem to agree on X being a tense, bloody and masterfully done tribute to slasher horror. If you’re a fan of the genre, you can catch X in theaters starting Friday, March 18, and be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other movies are coming soon.
