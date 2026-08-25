Brett Goldstein Donned A Towel And Explained How He's Staying So Swole At 46

Actor Brett Goldstein became a household name in recent years, thanks to his acclaimed role in Ted Lasso (which is streaming with an Apple TV subscription). He's gone on to other major gigs like Office Romance opposite JLo, and through it all he's maintained a ripped physique. Goldstein posed in nothing but a towel recently, explaining why he maintains his fitness at age 46.

Goldtein's physique has been on display on screen before, including his cameo as Hercules in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder's credits scene. But he's looking especially jacked on the cover of Men's Health, where he discussed staying in shape. You can see for yourself below, with Roy Kent wearing nothing but a towel.

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Holy abs. Despite being firmly in his mid-40s, Brett Goldstein is looking like a spring chicken in the above images. A spring chicken that is absolutely yoked that is. So why exactly does the Ted Lasso star say in such good shape?

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In the story from Men's Health, Goldstein talked about why staying in shape is so important to him. He originally started working out for a superhero role in the English movie Superbob. But it seems like, in addition to its affect on his physique, working out is also helpful for the actor's mental health. As he tells it:

I just kind of stayed working out, because it really did help my head…. Being topless in stuff certainly makes you go, ‘Yeah, I really need to work out.

Sounds like a typical Hollywood tale. While so many of us struggle with body image and fitness, having to go shirtless on the big screen really raises the stakes. And as such, Goldstein's fitness regimen ended up staying long after he appeared in Superbob.

Goldstein's JLo rom-com Office Romance had the actor playing a lawyer, and it turns out that his trainer Jeff Yahiro originally wanted him to lose some muscle. That is, until it was clear that he'd be sharing the screen with the "Let's Get Loud" singer. In his words:

I said, ‘I’m playing a lawyer,’ and he goes, ‘I don’t like it in films when lawyers are really jacked. I think you’re in good enough shape.’ Then a week later he came back and went, ‘I’ve been thinking about this. It’s with J-Lo?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘We’ve gotta get working.’

Points were made. Jennifer Lopez's body is similarly insane, and the accomplished actress/pop star is basically ageless at this point. And as such, Goldstein stayed in superhero shape so he could keep up with JLo for those with a Netflix subscription.

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The Sheep Detectives voice actor has to stay in shape for his job, but he also spoke about how helpful it is for his mental health. In the hulking actor's words:

I have to exercise every day or I go mad.

Sometimes celebrities really are just like us. There are plenty of people out there, myself included, who have benefitted mentally from regularly exercising. I find it helps with my anxiety, and it sounds like Brett Goldstein gained more than just muscle from staying so active. His new trainer revealed that the actor does "superset circuits, very heavy weights." He also works hard on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, resting the rest of the week.

Goldstein can be seen weekly on Ted Lasso over on Apple TV as part of the 2026 TV schedule. He's also got some upcoming projects heading down the line as well, where he'll presumably be ripped AF.