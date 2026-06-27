Chris Hemsworth Shared Amazing Vacation Views, But It's His Thor Arms That Have My Attention

When Chris Hemsworth goes on family vacations, it’s easy to be green with envy. In 2023, the Hemsworths took in stunning views during a trip to Dubai , and there were even some great shots from their camping trip with Chris' younger brother, Liam . It shouldn't surprise the MCU star's social media followers that he recently shared more photos from yet another family vacation, and the shots are breathtaking. However, I'm more focused on the sight of Hemsworth's bulging Thor arms.

As the Aussie actor normally has a busy schedule with his many acting projects, it makes sense that he wants to spend his downtime with family and sightseeing. Based on Hemsworth's Instagram Stories, he had a sweet Boys Day Out with his two sons in the French Alps. And those snowy mountains look rock solid, I'd argue they've got nothing on Hemsworth's arms:

(Image credit: Chris Hemsworth)

Yes, the mountains are breathtaking, and it’s incredibly cute to see Chris Hemsworth and his boys all hand-in-hand staring at those peaks. However, those French summits don't quite compare to the sight of the Star Trek actor’s sculpted arms! And, if you want an even better look at them, check out this next photo of Hemsworth holding a camera with an arm fit for an Asgardian prince:

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(Image credit: Chris Hemsworth)

To say Hemsworth’s arms look toned would be an understatement. Look at those veins running across those muscles! Hemsworth is certainly known for putting in work in the gym, but he and his trainer seem to have really outdone themselves.

Of course, there's surely an explanation for those attention-grabbing guns, as Hemsworth may be getting Thor-ready once again. Last year, he wrappped filming on Avengers: Doomsday , in which he'll reprise his role as the God of Thunder. Also, it's been speculated that Hemsworth will return as Thor in Avengers: Secret Wars . Recent reports suggest that second film will begin shooting soon, so that could explain why Hemsworth's arms are so swole right now.

On that note, MCU stars like Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch gave agreed that Chris Hemsworth's arms are part of what makes him attractive . And the talented actor worked hard for those babies. For instance, he was certainly lifting weights for Thor: Love and Thunder , which showed how dedicated the Transformers One actor to training to play the Son of Asgard. Other than non-stop lifting, Hemsworth was also eating 4,500 calories a day.

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