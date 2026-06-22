I Just Found Out Hugh Jackman Once Called The Rock For Workout Advice, And It Led To An Absolute Cheat Meal Roast

While the comic book genre has been thriving for over a decade, it was more of a risk when the OG X-Men movies hit theaters. Hugh Jackman became a household name for starring as Wolverine, and is known for getting ripped for those movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). It turns out that he once called The Rock for workout advice... and then got made fun of for his version of a cheat meal.

Dwayne Johnson a wrestler turned actor who has become a bankable movie star, bringing his hulking physicality to each role. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jackman confirmed he went to The Rock for advice on getting fit for Wolverine. He told the story by saying the following:

I saw him in some movie. It was like the Tooth Fairy, I think it was…. He was ripped, and I was like, ‘Oh, man.’ And I rang him. And it was so cool ‘cause he picked up, [and] he goes, ‘Yo, Wolverine! Yeah, Hey, man!’ …. He goes, ‘Here it is.’ And halfway through him giving the diet and the training [information] and everything, there was a knock on his door clearly at the trailer, and he goes, ‘Hang on a sec.’ And he opens up the door. He says, ‘Uh, we're ready for it.’ And he goes, ‘I'm talking to Wolverine. I’ll be out there when I’m done. And I was like, ‘Okay, that's about the coolest moment ever.’

Honestly, this sounds like a pretty cool moment. While Dwayne Johnson offering fitness advice is already a pinch-me moment, the fact that he put his filming schedule aside to help Hugh Jackman is even more thrilling. Clearly it's something that has stuck with the Greatest Showman star, who looks thoroughly yoked every time he plays Wolverine. I guess we have to thank The Rock for helping him get there.

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The Tooth Fairy was released back in 2010, in the earlier days of Johnson's tenure as an A-list movie star. By that point Jackman has already starred in the original X-Men trilogy, and wanted to get especially jacked for his Wolverine spinoffs. As fans know, that's exactly what happened. During the same interview, the 57 year-old star of stage and film shared how The Rock made fun of him while offering some nutritional tips. In his words:

I remember, at one point…. I sent him a picture of my cheat meal, because he was like, ‘Dude, make sure you have a cheat meal on whatever day you choose and go for it. Like, it's important for your body as well as for your mind.’ So I sent him a picture of my cheat meal, and I can't say exactly what he wrote, but it was disparaging. And then he sent me a picture of his cheat meal, which it's like a shop. Like, it's an entire store of chocolate chip, peanut butter cookies, like a bowl of them, a bottle of tequila and three pizzas. And he goes, ‘That's a cheat meal,’ again, with more disparaging comments.

Those who follow the Moana actor's social media might not be too surprised by this. Dwayne Johnson regularly posts his cheat meals, and they're absolutely massive ones that usually involve a ton of sweets and overflowing plates. It sounds like Jackman didn't get the memo at first... until The Rock made fun of him and encouraged him to swing harder.

Jackman has been open about how many calories he eats to stay superhero fit, and it seems like Johnson helped him find that winning combination. Now we just need to get these two actors on screen together.

Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine is streaming over on Disney+. Fans are hoping to see him reprise his role in upcoming Marvel movies, particularly the next two Avengers movies. If he does, smart money says he'll be looking jacked and having some wild cheat meals.