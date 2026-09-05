Brendan Fraser Is Looking Svelte Ahead Of His Mummy Return And The Internet Is Loving It

I don’t think anyone is more excited for The Mummy 4 than Rick O’Connell himself. Since the upcoming movie was confirmed, Brendan Fraser has gotten real about getting in shape for the role. His efforts are certainly paying off as Fraser is looking svelte ahead of his Mummy return, and the internet is loving it.

I can’t say I blame them. He showed off his new look on the red carpet for Anthony Maras’ The Pressure, his upcoming D-Day movie where he plays Dwight D. Eisenhower. Seeing his new physique has fans excited, because it means The Mummy 4 is closer to becoming a reality. Check out his look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Fraser has been waiting 20 years to bring this franchise back. And I’m ready to see the Mummy follow-up that he always wanted to make. I have no idea what to expect in the upcoming movie, but I’m fully onboard. Especially after seeing Fraser's working hard to get back into O’Connell’s shoes, something that he was certainly nervous about. He previously shared, “I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape.” But I think he can rest easy now.

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However, no matter how the actor looks, nothing makes fans happier than seeing a happy Brendan Fraser. Just check out these fan reactions:

@shahartley: Brendan Fraser looks good. Just needs the Rick O'Connell hair, the outfit & he's good to go!

@JeanDarc815: Good for him. 💜

@AdamTuckerUK: Seeing Brendan Fraser getting ready to play Rick O’Connell again just feels right.

@manasmisraA: He is looking great! Waiting for Mummy 4 eagerly.

@brooklynlauox: So happy to see him thriving! He looks amazing and deserves every bit of this comeback.

If the ‘Brenaissance’ is any indication fans are happy to see him back in the limelight. But we’re especially happy to see The Mummy back. I thought fans were overjoyed when co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin basically confirmed that the third one isn’t canon . But they're even more excited seeing Fraser rocking his new look.

In addition to Fraser's transformation, we've also gotten epic casting news. Rachel Weisz is confirmed to be returning as Evie. Plus not only are we getting a reunion for one of the most iconic couples in pop culture, but we're getting two other fan favorites. John Hannah and Oded Fehr are also set to reprise their roles.

However, I was most surprised to see that Kevin J. O’Connor will be returning as Beni since the character didn’t make out of the first face-off against the mummy. This has me wondering if we’ll be seeing Beni as a mummy. But we won’t know until the movie is released. But one thing is for sure, The Mummy 4 is going to be one of 2027 most anticipated movies .

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Now that Fraser has the svelte look down, he just needs the epic hair and he's good to go. Regardless, I'll be excited to see him as O'Connell next year.