Did 90 Day: The Last Resort's Sumit And Jenny Move Away From His Parents?
Here's what we know about the situation.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Ditch Effort." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
Jenny and Sumit Singh started their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort talking about business issues and financial struggles, but ultimately, it all came back to the core thing they've fought about since their first season. Jenny was happy they mended her relationship with his parents, but she was sick of living with them.
Sumit initially agreed to his wife's request and even had the conversation with his parents. Some time after, however, he began to wonder if he had made the right call. With his relationship with his family on the line, some might be wondering what became of this. Well, fortunately, we don't have to wait for the next episode to hit the 2026 TV schedule to get the answer!
Jenny Previously Confirmed Sumit's Parents Moved Out
Jenny took part in interviews between production wrapping on 90 Day: The Last Resort and its eventual premiere, and she'd already confirmed that Sumit's parents moved out. It was confusing at the time, because the 90 Day Fiancé storyline airing on TV showed Jenny and Sumit moving in with his parents. It seemed then, and still seems odd, that Jenny and Sumit were making his parents leave a house that they were welcomed into, and I'd be lying if I said I understood it any better now.
Jenny Was Not Diagnosed With ALS Until After 90 Day: The Last Resort Filmed
Readers may remember that Jenny was in the news months ago after she publicly announced she was diagnosed with ALS. It's worth noting that the couple has stated they did not yet know she had ALS when filming 90 Day: The Last Resort, and that her diagnosis didn't factor into the conversation.
All this is to say that Jenny and Sumit are currently trying to get to the United States so she can get treatment. While Jenny is able to leave whenever, she's refusing to leave without Sumit, who has struggled to obtain a visa to gain entry into the country.
The hope is that, with treatment, Jenny can slow the progression of her disease and return to India with Sumit. Unfortunately, there's a legitimate fear for her and Sumit that she'll return to the United States and be unable to return to India, and that he can only stay in the country for so long on a visa.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
90 Day: The Last Resort continues over on TLC on Mondays. With the recommitment ceremony just around the corner, the tell-all will be on the way, and maybe we'll cut some more answers on Jenny and Sumit.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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