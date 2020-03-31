Jurassic World 3: What We Know So Far About Dominion

Who Is Starring In Jurassic World 3?

Here's what we know about the Jurassic World: Dominion cast of characters.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady)

A Navy vet turned animal behaviorist, Owen Grady was a crucial part of Jurassic World's operations, as he trained Blue and her Raptor Squad siblings for the park's benefit. Losing all but one of those Raptors in the events of the previous film, Grady took to building himself a cabin and living a quiet life. Then the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom happened, and once again, Owen was thrown into a nightmarish clash of dinosaurs, as he helped track, and eventually save, the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar. By the end of the new film, Owen is presumably reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Claire Dearing, and on good terms once more. Even more surprising is the fact that the two of them now have a child to watch after: Maisie Lockwood, the genetic clone of Benjamin Lockwood's daughter.