Ghostbusters: Afterlife: An Updated Cast List

The legacy of the Ghostbusters franchise is in a weird place right now. While the original is and always will be a classic, the first sequel doesn't have quite the same fanbase, and the 2016 reboot is... controversial. Still, Sony is trying its best to keep the brand alive, and it's why a brand new chapter will be heading our way in 2020.

Fittingly dubbed Ghostbusters 2020, the new project will return the series back to the original canon, and is working with a script co-written by Ivan Reitman (the director of the two original movies) and his son, Jason Reitman (who is taking the helm of the new chapter). The status of the deals with the original cast - Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, and Ernie Hudson - aren't entirely clear yet, but what we do know is that there are a number of talented actors who are now set to make their debut in the franchise:

Mckenna Grace

Her character doesn't have a name yet (you'll discover that's true for all of the entries in this feature), but Mckenna Grace is said to be playing what is described as the lead role in Ghostbusters 2020. It's worth noting that while she is still super young - only 13 years old - she already has a fair amount of franchise experience, having previously been in The Conjuring Universe's Annabelle Comes Home and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain Marvel.

Carrie Coon

At this point in her career, Carrie Coon is best known for her work on the small screen, playing key roles in shows like The Leftovers, Fargo, and The Sinner, but she is slowly starting to make a splash in cinemas. In addition to working with brilliant directors like David Fincher (Gone Girl), Steve McQueen (Widows), and Jody Hill (The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter), she also now has some blockbuster cred courtesy of her part as Proxima Midnight in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now she is set to be a key part of the Ghostbusters world as well, playing the single mother of Mckenna Grace's character.

Finn Wolfhard

There is already a direct correlation to be made between Finn Wolfhard and Ghostbusters, as the actor's character on Stranger Things famously dressed up as Peter Venkman for Halloween in the second season of the show. Now the young star's relationship with the great comedy franchise will grow even deeper thanks to his role in Ghostbusters 2020. He will play the brother of Mckenna Grace's character, and the son of Carrie Coon's - but, again, we don't really know much about the part beyond that.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is always a great talent to have featured in any project, as his charisma is perpetually engaging, and his effortless charm leads his simple presence to light up a room (or movie theater). Thus far he is the only big name attached that isn't a part of the family at the center of the story, and that means that we know less about his part than anyone else's. We have high hopes that the project will somehow get him into a Ghostbusters jumpsuit, but for now that's entirely wishful thinking.

Celeste O’Connor & Logan Kim

Per Variety, Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim are the latest actors to join the Ghostbusters 2020 ensemble, though we also don't know how they factor into the mysterious plot. Both actors are newcomers to the industry (Kim has only one title on his resume - 2015's The Dog Who Saved Summer), but this could be their big breakout opportunity. O'Connor is a potential star on the rise, having played a younger version of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's character in the 2018 dramedy Irreplaceable You, and co-starred in the 2019 Sundance Film Festival entry Selah and The Spades.

Ghostbusters 2020 is gearing up for production now in target of hitting its currently-scheduled July 10, 2020 release. We'll keep updating this feature as the cast continues to grow, so keep checking this spot.