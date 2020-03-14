X-Men's The New Mutants: A History Of The Delays So Far

Reshoots And Deadpool 2 Release Causes First Delay (2018)

The early stages of post-production started around the fall of 2017. As the movie was being put together, the producers were hyping up the film as a super-heroic mix of The Breakfast Club and One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. Certainly an intriguing prospect. Josh Boone delivered a version of The New Mutants that he felt happy with, and it earned good notices from test audiences, who rated the film on the same level as Deadpool. Plans were in place for three days of additional photography, in order to make the movie more YA friendly. But when the trailer came out around the release of IT, it was clear that people were digging the horror vibes seen in the trailer, and it was in Fox's interest to return the movie back to Boone's original vision.