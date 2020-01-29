The Batman: An Updated Cast List

Robert Pattinson

It makes sense that the first name to be attached to The Batman would be the actor playing the eponymous protagonist. Most of you know Robert Pattinson best from his time as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series, but he’s also made a name for himself in plenty of smaller fare, including Cosmopolis, Queen of the Desert, Life, The Lost City of Z, Good Time and The Lighthouse. The Batman marks Pattinson’s return to the world of franchises, and while we haven’t learned any specific details about what’s in store for this version of Bruce Wayne, Matt Reeves has said that this movie will highlight the character’s detective skills, something hasn’t been done often in earlier Batman movies.