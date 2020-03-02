Jurassic World 3: An Updated Cast List For Dominion

Laura Dern – Dr. Ellie Sattler

Laura Dern has been making the rounds in pop culture, both as the kick-ass Vice Admiral Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and as the tour de force of anger known as Renata Klein on HBO’s Big Little Lies. But before either of those gigs landed in her life, she helped save Jeff Goldblum from a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Jurassic Park as Dr. Ellie Sattler. This makes her very eager inclusion in Jurassic World 3’s cast not only essential, but an equally amazing prospect as seeing her colleagues return for more dinosaur action. While her experience with paleobotany might not be as handy in the Californian wilds as they were on Isla Sorna, Dr. Sattler surely has enough dino knowledge to keep herself, and her fellow survivors, alive in the field.