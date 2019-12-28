The 10 Most Exciting New Movies Coming To Theaters In January 2020

Sparking memories of the adventures of submerged horror that were popular in the ‘80s (such as James Cameron's The Abyss or Leviathan), Underwater, set to come out on January 10, 2020, is not poised to be a particularly refreshing revival of that trend, but could be a fun throwback if it knows what it’s doing. Plus, it is nice to see T.J. Miller's return to the horror genre, which is where he got his start on the big screen back in 2008 with Cloverfield.