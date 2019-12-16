Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Teases Film Hiatus After The Rise Of Skywalker

During this hiatus, Lucasfilm will be meeting with filmmakers to help decide where to go next. Part of what’s interesting about that is we don’t know if the next film will be a one-off, a trilogy or something else. So are these filmmakers’ ideas part of an overall plan for the entire franchise or just a plan guiding the next set of films? And will the story be mapped out ahead of time, something that was seemingly not done with the Sequels?