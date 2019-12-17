Outlander Actor Hasn't Gotten The James Bond Call, But Thinks It's Time For Another Scottish 007

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sam Heughan confirmed that he is not the next James Bond, at least not yet. The actor has not received the call tapping him for the iconic role, but as far as we know, neither has anyone else, so the Outlander star could still be very much in the running. Sam Heughan seems to be taking an optimistic approach to the whole situation and noted that he hasn’t been told he isn’t the next James Bond, so there’s still a chance.