How Similar Is Star Wars' Life Day And Christmas?

Of course, Life Day is also about people celebrating life with their closest friends and family. It was so important to Chewbacca that Han, Luke and Leia all broke through an Imperial blockade to join him and his family for the holiday. Families far and wide often go to great lengths to be together on Christmas Day, so there's definitely some similarities there. Not that we all risk intergalactic treason every holiday season to all sit around the Christmas tree, but many certainly make a better effort than we would for other occasions.