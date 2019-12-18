Ouch, James Gunn Says Baby Groot Would Tear Baby Yoda Apart

So in assessing the contest, James Gunn is an expert on Baby Groot, but he hasn’t watched any film on Baby Yoda. He’s basically just going off of the character’s tale of the tape and how he looks, and figures he’s a can that Baby Groot should easily wipe the floor with. But a wise Jedi Master, and possible absentee father, once taught us that judging someone’s strength and ability by their size or looks alone is folly.