The 10 Most Badass Superhero Movie Moments Of 2019

Avengers: Endgame - Captain America Wields Thor’s Hammer

Captain America had another massive moment in Avengers: Endgame. He became worthy of Thor’s hammer at a pivotal scene when Iron Man, Thor and Cap are trying to take down Thanos, again. Everyone either gasped or cheered when Cap took hold of Mjölnir in one hand, while his shield was in the other. Then, when Thor and Cap were slinging it back and forth to each other? Legendary. The scene shows off Captain America’s sheer power in the MCU in a big way while Thor is still recovering from a low point throughout Endgame. The debate about whether Cap could wield the hammer had been debated before (remember when the whole team tried it in Age of Ultron?), and Endgame powerfully answered this question before we said our goodbyes to Captain America.