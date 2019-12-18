Kumail Nanjiani's Eternals Trainer Explains His Amazing Body Transformation: 'He Drank The Kool-Aid'

Kumail walked through my doors in January, and he was pretty green to the idea of training. He had a concept in his mind, but we introduced him to something more dramatic and even traumatic. There’s no one dimension to success. You’re constantly shocking the system, and that’s how growth and change occurs. The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important.