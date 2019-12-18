Subscribe To Zack Snyder’s Latest Justice League Tease Is A Clever Holy Grail Reference Updates
Over two years after coming out, Justice League is still a popular talking point among DC comics fans and superhero movie enthusiasts in general. Not so much the version of the movie that came out, but what could have been. The campaign for Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut continues, and Snyder himself has been helping it along with his numerous social media posts. His latest one references the legendary search for the Holy Grail from Arthurian mythology.
This painting that Zack Snyder posted on Vero depicts a scene from Thomas Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur, and it was painted in 1894 by Arthur Hacker. It depicts Sir Percival, a member of King Arthur’s court who is sent to search for the Holy Grail, being tempted by a beautiful woman to abandon his journey on behalf of the devil, who can be seen in the background. As for the 214, that refers to the runtime of the Snyder Cut, which Snyder revealed earlier this month.
It’s not hard to put two and two together here, with the Holy Grail serving as a metaphor for the Snyder Cut and for fans to keep up their efforts to get it released. (Does that make Warner Bros or people who deny that the Snyder Cut exists the devil in this scenario?) It’s yet another way Snyder has shown support for those who would like to see what his original vision of Justice League would have looked like, as the final product both critically and commercially underperformed.
The majority, if not all of you reading this article are already aware of the whole Snyder Cut debacle, so there’s no need to delve into the specifics. Suffice it to say that the Justice League rewrites and the Joss Whedon-overseen reshoots drastically changed what Zack Snyder originally had in mind for the live action theatrical team-up of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg.
The fact that Snyder’s Justice League is over three and a half hours long and the theatrical cut is exactly two hours just shows how much material was removed. And let’s also not forget that Snyder had an entire Justice League trilogy planned out, which, when including Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, would have made for a five-film saga.
It’s safe to say that Zack Snyder’s other two Justice League movies will never see the light of day, but that hasn’t stopped the continuous petitioning for the Snyder Cut to be dug out and shown to the public. Last month, on the two-year anniversary of Justice League’s theatrical release, many fans and people involved with the making of Justice League banded together to raise awareness for the movement, including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot.
As things stand now, Warner Bros still has no official plans to release the Snyder Cut, but it’s possible that may change. Rather than put it out on Blu-ray and DVD, many folks have suggested it be made exclusive to the upcoming HBO Max streaming service. Whether that happens or not, Zack Snyder clearly isn’t giving up this fight, and is willing to turn to the legend of King Arthur to make his point.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for any major updates concerning the Snyder Cut, but in the meantime, you can learn what DC movies are coming down the pipeline with our handy guide.